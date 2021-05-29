HEICO (NYSE:HEI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO last issued its earnings data on May 24th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business earned $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. Its quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. HEICO has generated $2.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.1. HEICO has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HEICO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HEI)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HEICO in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” HEICO stock.

NUTANIX (NASDAQ:NTNX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix last posted its earnings data on May 25th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. Nutanix has generated ($4.19) earnings per share over the last year. Nutanix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NUTANIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NTNX)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nutanix in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Nutanix stock.

VEEVA SYSTEMS (NYSE:VEEV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 26th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has generated $2.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.4. Veeva Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VEEVA SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VEEV)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Veeva Systems in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Veeva Systems stock.

