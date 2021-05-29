SEANERGY MARITIME (NASDAQ:SHIP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime last released its quarterly earnings results on May 24th, 2021. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Seanergy Maritime has generated ($0.53) earnings per share over the last year. Seanergy Maritime has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SEANERGY MARITIME A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SHIP)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Seanergy Maritime in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Seanergy Maritime stock.

UCLOUDLINK GROUP (NASDAQ:UCL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UCL)

uCloudlink Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $17.03 million during the quarter. uCloudlink Group has generated ($2.68) earnings per share over the last year. uCloudlink Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN UCLOUDLINK GROUP? (NASDAQ:UCL)

BANCO MACRO (NYSE:BMA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $343.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.62 million. Banco Macro has generated $6.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.9. Banco Macro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANCO MACRO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BMA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Banco Macro in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Banco Macro stock.

GENETRON (NASDAQ:GTH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron last announced its earnings data on May 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. Genetron has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Genetron has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GENETRON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GTH)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Genetron in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Genetron stock.

