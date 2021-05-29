DOUBLEVERIFY (NYSE:DV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 24th, 2021. The reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. DoubleVerify has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. DoubleVerify has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DOUBLEVERIFY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DV)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DoubleVerify in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” DoubleVerify stock.

CAVCO INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:CVCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 25th, 2021. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. The firm earned $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.60 million. Cavco Industries has generated $8.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.4. Cavco Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAVCO INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CVCO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cavco Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Cavco Industries stock.

ULTA BEAUTY (NASDAQ:ULTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 26th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm earned $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty has generated $4.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.4. Ulta Beauty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ULTA BEAUTY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ULTA)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ulta Beauty in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Ulta Beauty stock.

