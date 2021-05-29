MAKEMYTRIP (NASDAQ:MMYT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip last released its quarterly earnings data on May 24th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MakeMyTrip has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year. MakeMyTrip has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MAKEMYTRIP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MMYT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MakeMyTrip in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” MakeMyTrip stock.

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE (NASDAQ:NXGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare last issued its earnings results on May 25th, 2021. The reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company earned $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. NextGen Healthcare has generated $0.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.2. NextGen Healthcare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NXGN)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NextGen Healthcare in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” NextGen Healthcare stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NXGN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

360 DIGITECH (NASDAQ:QFIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 26th, 2021. The reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech has generated $3.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.4. 360 DigiTech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS 360 DIGITECH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:QFIN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for 360 DigiTech in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” 360 DigiTech stock.

