NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA last posted its earnings results on May 25th, 2021. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA has generated $8.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.3. NVIDIA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NVIDIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NVDA)

32 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NVIDIA in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 28 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” NVIDIA stock.

BIOLINERX (NASDAQ:BLRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.36. BioLineRx has generated ($1.80) earnings per share over the last year. BioLineRx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIOLINERX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BLRX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BioLineRx in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” BioLineRx stock.

NAVIGATOR (NYSE:NVGS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator last issued its earnings data on March 17th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business earned $70.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. Navigator has generated ($0.02) earnings per share over the last year. Navigator has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NAVIGATOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NVGS)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Navigator in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Navigator stock.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Boston Omaha last released its quarterly earnings data on March 28th, 2021. The reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter. Boston Omaha has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.5. Boston Omaha has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BOSTON OMAHA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BOMN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Boston Omaha in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Boston Omaha stock.

