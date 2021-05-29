VIASAT (NASDAQ:VSAT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 24th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business earned $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. Its quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Viasat has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year. Viasat has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VIASAT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VSAT)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Viasat in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Viasat stock.

Viasat

COLUMBUS MCKINNON (NASDAQ:CMCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon last released its quarterly earnings data on May 25th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon has generated $1.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.0. Columbus McKinnon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COLUMBUS MCKINNON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CMCO)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Columbus McKinnon in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Columbus McKinnon stock.

Columbus McKinnon

ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 26th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S has generated ($9.46) earnings per share over the last year. Ascendis Pharma A/S has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ASND)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Ascendis Pharma A/S stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S

(NASDAQ:BPYU)

