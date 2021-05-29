DYCOM INDUSTRIES (NYSE:DY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries last posted its earnings results on May 24th, 2021. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Dycom Industries has generated $2.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.7. Dycom Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DYCOM INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DY)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dycom Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Dycom Industries stock.

Dycom Industries

MESOBLAST (NASDAQ:MESO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company earned $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 million. Mesoblast has generated ($0.74) earnings per share over the last year.

IS MESOBLAST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MESO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mesoblast in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Mesoblast stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MESO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Mesoblast

LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:LGF.A)

IS LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LGF.A)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Lions Gate Entertainment stock.

Lions Gate Entertainment

ORAGENICS (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics last posted its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Oragenics has generated ($0.47) earnings per share over the last year.

IS ORAGENICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Oragenics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Oragenics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OGEN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Oragenics