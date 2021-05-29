UP FINTECH (NASDAQ:TIGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech last posted its earnings data on March 26th, 2021. The reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company earned $47.24 million during the quarter. UP Fintech has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.9. UP Fintech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UP FINTECH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TIGR)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for UP Fintech in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” UP Fintech stock.

UP Fintech

HAILIANG EDUCATION GROUP (NASDAQ:HLG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HLG)

Hailiang Education Group last announced its earnings results on March 9th, 2021. The reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter. Hailiang Education Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Hailiang Education Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN HAILIANG EDUCATION GROUP? (NASDAQ:HLG)

Wall Street analysts have given Hailiang Education Group a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Hailiang Education Group wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET (NASDAQ:OLLI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet last issued its earnings results on May 26th, 2021. The reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has generated $3.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.6. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OLLI)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OLLI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(NASDAQ:MYMD)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN MYMD PHARMACEUTICALS? (NASDAQ:MYMD)

Wall Street analysts have given MyMD Pharmaceuticals a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but MyMD Pharmaceuticals wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.