BOQI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BIMI)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN BOQI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL? (NASDAQ:BIMI)

Wall Street analysts have given BOQI International Medical a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but BOQI International Medical wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 25th, 2021. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $1.31. The company earned $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.16 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. AMERCO has generated $15.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. AMERCO has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN AMERCO? (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Wall Street analysts have given AMERCO a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but AMERCO wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:DELL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies last released its quarterly earnings data on May 26th, 2021. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The company earned $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Its revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has generated $8.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.4. Dell Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DELL TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DELL)

18 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dell Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Dell Technologies stock.

Dell Technologies

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE (NYSE:SUPV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $130.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.94 million. Grupo Supervielle has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.7. Grupo Supervielle has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GRUPO SUPERVIELLE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SUPV)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Grupo Supervielle in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “sell” Grupo Supervielle stock.

Grupo Supervielle