RENESOLA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SOL)

IS RENESOLA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SOL)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ReneSola in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” ReneSola stock.

ReneSola

BRISTOW GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:VTOL)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN BRISTOW GROUP? (NYSE:VTOL)

MOMO (NASDAQ:MOMO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo last posted its earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The information services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Momo has generated $1.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0.

IS MOMO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MOMO)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Momo in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Momo stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MOMO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Momo

MILLENDO THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:MLND) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MLND)

Millendo Therapeutics last released its earnings data on March 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Millendo Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS MILLENDO THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MLND)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Millendo Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Millendo Therapeutics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MLND, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Millendo Therapeutics