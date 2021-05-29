HEICO (NYSE:HEI.A) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HEI.A)

HEICO last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter. HEICO has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.8. HEICO has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

PURE STORAGE (NYSE:PSTG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage last issued its earnings data on May 26th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage has generated ($0.66) earnings per share over the last year. Pure Storage has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PURE STORAGE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PSTG)

18 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pure Storage in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 13 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Pure Storage stock.

BEST BUY (NYSE:BBY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy last posted its earnings results on May 26th, 2021. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm earned $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy has generated $7.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. Best Buy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BEST BUY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BBY)

21 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Best Buy in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Best Buy stock.

SUPERCOM EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SPCB)

IS SUPERCOM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SPCB)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SuperCom in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” SuperCom stock.

