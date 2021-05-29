SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX last posted its earnings data on March 29th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business earned $4.52 million during the quarter. SRAX has generated ($0.84) earnings per share over the last year. SRAX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SRAX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SRAX)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SRAX in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” SRAX stock.

WORKDAY (NASDAQ:WDAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 25th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday has generated ($0.50) earnings per share over the last year. Workday has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WORKDAY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WDAY)

26 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Workday in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 19 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Workday stock.

SALESFORCE.COM (NYSE:CRM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 26th, 2021. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company earned $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. salesforce.com has generated $2.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.2. salesforce.com has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SALESFORCE.COM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CRM)

36 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for salesforce.com in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings, 27 buy ratings and 2 strong buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” salesforce.com stock.

YUNJI (NASDAQ:YJ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 26th, 2021. The reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Yunji has generated ($0.03) earnings per share over the last year. Yunji has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS YUNJI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:YJ)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Yunji in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “sell” Yunji stock.

