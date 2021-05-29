ZSCALER (NASDAQ:ZS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler last released its quarterly earnings results on May 24th, 2021. The reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business earned $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has generated ($0.70) earnings per share over the last year. Zscaler has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZSCALER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ZS)

27 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zscaler in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 21 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Zscaler stock.

Zscaler

CHANGE HEALTHCARE (NASDAQ:CHNG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 25th, 2021. The reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.30 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Change Healthcare has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year. Change Healthcare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHANGE HEALTHCARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CHNG)

21 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Change Healthcare in the last twelve months. There are currently 15 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Change Healthcare stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CHNG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Change Healthcare

DOLLAR GENERAL (NYSE:DG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General last posted its earnings data on May 26th, 2021. The reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business earned $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has generated $10.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.1. Dollar General has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DOLLAR GENERAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DG)

22 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dollar General in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings, 17 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Dollar General stock.

Dollar General

RYB EDUCATION (NYSE:RYB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RYB)

RYB Education last released its earnings data on May 8th, 2021. The reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.44. RYB Education has generated ($1.22) earnings per share over the last year. RYB Education has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN RYB EDUCATION? (NYSE:RYB)

Wall Street analysts have given RYB Education a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but RYB Education wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.