ELBIT SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:ESLT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems last released its quarterly earnings data on May 24th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems has generated $7.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.8. Elbit Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ELBIT SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ESLT)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Elbit Systems in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Elbit Systems stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ESLT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Elbit Systems

ABERCROMBIE & FITCH (NYSE:ANF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 25th, 2021. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. The company earned $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch has generated ($0.73) earnings per share over the last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ABERCROMBIE & FITCH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ANF)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Abercrombie & Fitch stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ANF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Abercrombie & Fitch

BURLINGTON STORES (NYSE:BURL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 26th, 2021. The reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has generated ($2.57) earnings per share over the last year. Burlington Stores has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BURLINGTON STORES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BURL)

23 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Burlington Stores in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 20 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Burlington Stores stock.

Burlington Stores

CEMIG EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CIG)

IS CEMIG A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CIG)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CEMIG in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CEMIG stock.

CEMIG