MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:MAGS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Magal Security Systems last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 6th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $29.20 million during the quarter. Magal Security Systems has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Magal Security Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS? (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Wall Street analysts have given Magal Security Systems a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Magal Security Systems wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

OKTA (NASDAQ:OKTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta last announced its earnings data on May 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta has generated ($1.41) earnings per share over the last year. Okta has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OKTA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OKTA)

19 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Okta in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Okta stock.

Okta

COSTCO WHOLESALE (NASDAQ:COST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale last issued its earnings results on May 26th, 2021. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Costco Wholesale has generated $8.85 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.7.

IS COSTCO WHOLESALE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:COST)

25 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Costco Wholesale in the last year. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Costco Wholesale stock.

Costco Wholesale

(NASDAQ:KRT)

IS KARAT PACKAGING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KRT)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Karat Packaging in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Karat Packaging stock.

Karat Packaging