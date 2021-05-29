SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP (NYSE:STG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STG)

Sunlands Technology Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 18th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.59 million for the quarter. Sunlands Technology Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Sunlands Technology Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP? (NYSE:STG)

OOMA (NYSE:OOMA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 25th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year. Ooma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OOMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OOMA)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ooma in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ooma stock.

FRONTLINE (NYSE:FRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline last announced its earnings data on May 26th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline has generated $2.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.1. Frontline has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FRONTLINE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FRO)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Frontline in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Frontline stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FRO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NORDSON (NASDAQ:NDSN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson last posted its earnings results on May 23rd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson has generated $5.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.3. Nordson has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NORDSON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NDSN)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nordson in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Nordson stock.

