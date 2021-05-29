AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:A) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 24th, 2021. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has generated $3.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.4. Agilent Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:A)

24 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Agilent Technologies in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 20 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Agilent Technologies stock.

DICK’S SPORTING GOODS (NYSE:DKS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 25th, 2021. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods has generated $6.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.9. DICK’S Sporting Goods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DICK’S SPORTING GOODS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DKS)

22 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DICK’S Sporting Goods in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DKS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AUTODESK (NASDAQ:ADSK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk last announced its earnings data on May 26th, 2021. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business earned $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has generated $2.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.6. Autodesk has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AUTODESK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ADSK)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Autodesk in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Autodesk stock.

COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:CLGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLGN)

CollPlant Biotechnologies last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 26th, 2021. The reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.38. CollPlant Biotechnologies has generated ($0.84) earnings per share over the last year. CollPlant Biotechnologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CLGN)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” CollPlant Biotechnologies stock.

