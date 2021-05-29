PINDUODUO (NASDAQ:PDD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 25th, 2021. The reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.84. Pinduoduo has generated ($0.92) earnings per share over the last year. Pinduoduo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PINDUODUO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PDD)

18 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pinduoduo in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Pinduoduo stock.

Pinduoduo

STEALTHGAS (NASDAQ:GASS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas last released its quarterly earnings data on May 25th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. StealthGas has generated $0.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. StealthGas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STEALTHGAS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GASS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for StealthGas in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” StealthGas stock.

StealthGas

THERMON GROUP (NYSE:THR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 26th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Thermon Group has generated $0.75 earnings per share over the last year. Thermon Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THERMON GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:THR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Thermon Group in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Thermon Group stock.

Thermon Group

TARGET HOSPITALITY (NASDAQ:TH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality last released its quarterly earnings results on May 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Target Hospitality has generated ($0.29) earnings per share over the last year. Target Hospitality has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TARGET HOSPITALITY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TH)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Target Hospitality in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Target Hospitality stock.

Target Hospitality