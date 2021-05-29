ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL (NASDAQ:ITRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 24th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control has generated $1.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.5. Ituran Location and Control has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ITRN)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ituran Location and Control in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Ituran Location and Control stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ITRN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS (NYSE:NAT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 24th, 2021. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers has generated $0.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. Nordic American Tankers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NAT)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nordic American Tankers in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Nordic American Tankers stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NAT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GUESS’ (NYSE:GES) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GES)

Guess’ last released its earnings data on May 26th, 2021. The reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. The firm earned $520 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.92 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Guess’ has generated ($0.07) earnings per share over the last year. Guess’ has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GUESS’ A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GES)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Guess’ in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Guess’ stock.

MESA ROYALTY TRUST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MTR)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN MESA ROYALTY TRUST? (NYSE:MTR)

