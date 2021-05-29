CITI TRENDS (NASDAQ:CTRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 24th, 2021. The reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends has generated $2.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. Citi Trends has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CITI TRENDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CTRN)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Citi Trends in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Citi Trends stock.

MODINE MANUFACTURING (NYSE:MOD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing last announced its earnings data on May 25th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing has generated $1.14 earnings per share over the last year. Modine Manufacturing has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MODINE MANUFACTURING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MOD)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Modine Manufacturing in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Modine Manufacturing stock.

IS PRIVIA HEALTH GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PRVA)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Privia Health Group in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Privia Health Group stock.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN PALISADE BIO? (NASDAQ:PALI)

