FLANIGAN’S ENTERPRISES (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Flanigan’s Enterprises last released its quarterly earnings data on May 24th, 2021. The reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.5. Flanigan’s Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WILLIAMS-SONOMA (NYSE:WSM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 25th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma has generated $9.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7. Williams-Sonoma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WILLIAMS-SONOMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WSM)

19 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Williams-Sonoma in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Williams-Sonoma stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WSM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK (NYSE:TD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank last issued its earnings data on May 26th, 2021. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The firm earned $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has generated $3.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TD)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CNFINANCE (NYSE:CNF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNF)

CNFinance last issued its earnings data on May 26th, 2021. The reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.16. CNFinance has generated $0.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. CNFinance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CNFINANCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CNF)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CNFinance in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” CNFinance stock.

