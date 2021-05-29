VINCO VENTURES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BBIG)

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP (NYSE:BBW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop last announced its earnings data on May 25th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop has generated ($1.03) earnings per share over the last year. Build-A-Bear Workshop has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, September 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

GENESCO (NYSE:GCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 26th, 2021. The reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. Its revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Genesco has generated ($1.18) earnings per share over the last year. Genesco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GENESCO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GCO)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Genesco in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Genesco stock.

LORDSTOWN MOTORS (NASDAQ:RIDE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors last issued its earnings data on May 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.44. Lordstown Motors has generated ($1.04) earnings per share over the last year. Lordstown Motors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LORDSTOWN MOTORS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RIDE)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lordstown Motors in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Lordstown Motors stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RIDE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

