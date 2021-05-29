NORDSTROM (NYSE:JWN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 24th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Its revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Nordstrom has generated ($3.41) earnings per share over the last year. Nordstrom has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NORDSTROM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:JWN)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nordstrom in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Nordstrom stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in JWN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ZUORA (NYSE:ZUO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm earned $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79 million. Zuora has generated ($0.59) earnings per share over the last year. Zuora has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZUORA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ZUO)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zuora in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Zuora stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ZUO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

THE GAP (NYSE:GPS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap last announced its earnings data on May 26th, 2021. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. The Gap has generated ($1.99) earnings per share over the last year. The Gap has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE GAP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GPS)

19 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Gap in the last twelve months. There are currently 13 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” The Gap stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GPS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BIG LOTS (NYSE:BIG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots last announced its earnings results on May 28th, 2021. The reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Big Lots has generated $7.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.8.

IS BIG LOTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BIG)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Big Lots in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Big Lots stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BIG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

