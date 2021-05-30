SNOWFLAKE (NYSE:SNOW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake last released its quarterly earnings data on May 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. Snowflake has generated ($3.80) earnings per share over the last year. Snowflake has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SNOWFLAKE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SNOW)

28 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Snowflake in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 14 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Snowflake stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SNOW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LAIX)

LAIX last released its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.09 million for the quarter. LAIX has generated ($1.13) earnings per share over the last year. LAIX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LAIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LAIX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LAIX in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” LAIX stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LAIX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS (NYSE:HMLP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HMLP)

Höegh LNG Partners last released its earnings data on May 26th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners has generated $1.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. Höegh LNG Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HMLP)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Höegh LNG Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Höegh LNG Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HMLP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT last posted its earnings results on May 23rd, 2021. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. MICT has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. MICT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MICT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MICT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MICT in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” MICT stock.

