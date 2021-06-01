Earnings results for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.43.

Ambarella last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. Its revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ambarella has generated ($1.69) earnings per share over the last year. Ambarella has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, June 1st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ambarella in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $105.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.35%. The high price target for AMBA is $150.00 and the low price target for AMBA is $50.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ambarella has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $105.75, Ambarella has a forecasted upside of 5.3% from its current price of $100.38. Ambarella has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella does not currently pay a dividend. Ambarella does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

In the past three months, Ambarella insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,124,710.00 in company stock. Only 5.69% of the stock of Ambarella is held by insiders. 76.83% of the stock of Ambarella is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA



Earnings for Ambarella are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.06) to ($0.73) per share. The P/E ratio of Ambarella is -58.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ambarella is -58.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ambarella has a P/B Ratio of 7.44. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here