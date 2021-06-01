Earnings results for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 06/01/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.16.

Analyst Opinion on Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Canopy Growth in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.91, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.64%. The high price target for CGC is $55.00 and the low price target for CGC is $21.10. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Canopy Growth has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and 5 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.91, Canopy Growth has a forecasted upside of 37.6% from its current price of $26.09. Canopy Growth has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth does not currently pay a dividend. Canopy Growth does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

In the past three months, Canopy Growth insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.26% of the stock of Canopy Growth is held by insiders. Only 12.73% of the stock of Canopy Growth is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC



Earnings for Canopy Growth are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.58) to ($0.49) per share. The P/E ratio of Canopy Growth is -5.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Canopy Growth is -5.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Canopy Growth has a P/B Ratio of 2.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here