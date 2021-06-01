Earnings results for CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 06/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

CTI BioPharma last posted its earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. CTI BioPharma has generated ($0.74) earnings per share over the last year. CTI BioPharma has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, June 1st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CTI BioPharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.90, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 188.70%. The high price target for CTIC is $13.00 and the low price target for CTIC is $3.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CTI BioPharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.90, CTI BioPharma has a forecasted upside of 188.7% from its current price of $2.39. CTI BioPharma has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma does not currently pay a dividend. CTI BioPharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

In the past three months, CTI BioPharma insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $5,000,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 6.90% of the stock of CTI BioPharma is held by insiders. 46.52% of the stock of CTI BioPharma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC



Earnings for CTI BioPharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.81) to ($0.41) per share. The P/E ratio of CTI BioPharma is -3.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CTI BioPharma is -3.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CTI BioPharma has a P/B Ratio of 8.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

