Earnings results for Graham (NYSE:GHM)

Graham Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 06/01/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Analyst Opinion on Graham (NYSE:GHM)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Graham in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.72%. The high price target for GHM is $17.00 and the low price target for GHM is $17.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Graham (NYSE:GHM)

Graham pays a meaningful dividend of 3.00%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Graham has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Graham is 157.14%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Graham will have a dividend payout ratio of 95.65% in the coming year. This indicates that Graham may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Graham (NYSE:GHM)

In the past three months, Graham insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $223,440.00 in company stock. Only 4.63% of the stock of Graham is held by insiders. 78.35% of the stock of Graham is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Graham (NYSE:GHM



Earnings for Graham are expected to grow by 43.75% in the coming year, from $0.32 to $0.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Graham is 56.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.14. The P/E ratio of Graham is 56.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 41.79. Graham has a P/B Ratio of 1.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

