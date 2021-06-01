Earnings results for Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI)

Iteris, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Analyst Opinion on Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Iteris in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.12%. The high price target for ITI is $9.00 and the low price target for ITI is $9.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Iteris has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.00, Iteris has a forecasted upside of 22.1% from its current price of $7.37. Iteris has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI)

Iteris does not currently pay a dividend. Iteris does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI)

In the past three months, Iteris insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.64% of the stock of Iteris is held by insiders. 59.35% of the stock of Iteris is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI



Earnings for Iteris are expected to grow by 200.00% in the coming year, from $0.03 to $0.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Iteris is 28.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.01. The P/E ratio of Iteris is 28.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 48.14. Iteris has a PEG Ratio of 5.30. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Iteris has a P/B Ratio of 4.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

