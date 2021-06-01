Earnings results for Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/01/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.29.

Kirkland’s last released its earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The business earned $194.92 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.0. Kirkland’s has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, June 1st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kirkland’s in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Kirkland’s.

Dividend Strength: Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s does not currently pay a dividend. Kirkland’s does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

In the past three months, Kirkland’s insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $171,600.00 in company stock. Only 5.60% of the stock of Kirkland’s is held by insiders. 72.33% of the stock of Kirkland’s is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK



The P/E ratio of Kirkland’s is 25.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.01. The P/E ratio of Kirkland’s is 25.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 72.33. Kirkland’s has a P/B Ratio of 3.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here