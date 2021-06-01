Earnings results for LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 06/01/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.53.

LexinFintech last announced its earnings data on March 18th, 2021. The reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $464.85 million for the quarter. LexinFintech has generated $0.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.8. LexinFintech has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, June 1st, 2021.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LexinFintech in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.42, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.89%. The high price target for LX is $13.00 and the low price target for LX is $11.50. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

LexinFintech has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.42, LexinFintech has a forecasted upside of 35.9% from its current price of $9.14. LexinFintech has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

LexinFintech does not currently pay a dividend. LexinFintech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, LexinFintech insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.95% of the stock of LexinFintech is held by institutions.

Earnings for LexinFintech are expected to grow by 20.54% in the coming year, from $1.85 to $2.23 per share. The P/E ratio of LexinFintech is 21.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.14. The P/E ratio of LexinFintech is 21.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.63. LexinFintech has a PEG Ratio of 0.33. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. LexinFintech has a P/B Ratio of 1.96. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

