Earnings results for Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 06/01/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Analyst Opinion on Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Loop Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 62.51%. The high price target for LOOP is $15.00 and the low price target for LOOP is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries does not currently pay a dividend. Loop Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP)

In the past three months, Loop Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 47.64% of the stock of Loop Industries is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 13.11% of the stock of Loop Industries is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP



Earnings for Loop Industries are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.76) to ($0.55) per share. The P/E ratio of Loop Industries is -13.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Loop Industries is -13.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Loop Industries has a P/B Ratio of 9.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

