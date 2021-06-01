Earnings results for Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.22.

Medallia last posted its earnings results on March 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm earned $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.59 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Medallia has generated ($0.76) earnings per share over the last year. Medallia has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, June 1st, 2021.

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Medallia in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.91, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 59.37%. The high price target for MDLA is $64.00 and the low price target for MDLA is $33.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Medallia has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.91, Medallia has a forecasted upside of 59.4% from its current price of $25.67. Medallia has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Medallia does not currently pay a dividend. Medallia does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Medallia insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,971,805.00 in company stock. Only 18.60% of the stock of Medallia is held by insiders. 90.69% of the stock of Medallia is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Medallia are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.92) to ($0.64) per share. The P/E ratio of Medallia is -24.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Medallia is -24.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Medallia has a P/B Ratio of 7.85. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

