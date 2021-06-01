Earnings results for Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Analyst Opinion on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Orion Energy Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.08, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 72.91%. The high price target for OESX is $12.00 and the low price target for OESX is $10.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Orion Energy Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

In the past three months, Orion Energy Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.80% of the stock of Orion Energy Systems is held by insiders. 69.96% of the stock of Orion Energy Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX



Earnings for Orion Energy Systems are expected to grow by 112.50% in the coming year, from $0.24 to $0.51 per share. The P/E ratio of Orion Energy Systems is 58.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.14. The P/E ratio of Orion Energy Systems is 58.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 23.47. Orion Energy Systems has a P/B Ratio of 6.22. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

