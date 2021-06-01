Earnings results for Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient Limited is expected* to report earnings on 06/01/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.31.

Analyst Opinion on Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Quotient in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 224.52%. The high price target for QTNT is $13.50 and the low price target for QTNT is $13.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient does not currently pay a dividend. Quotient does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

In the past three months, Quotient insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.30% of the stock of Quotient is held by insiders. 80.09% of the stock of Quotient is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT



Earnings for Quotient are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.03) to ($0.91) per share. The P/E ratio of Quotient is -3.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Quotient is -3.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

