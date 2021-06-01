Earnings results for StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 06/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

StoneCo last announced its earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. StoneCo has generated $0.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.7. StoneCo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, June 1st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for StoneCo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.35%. The high price target for STNE is $100.00 and the low price target for STNE is $45.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

StoneCo has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.58, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $66.20, StoneCo has a forecasted upside of 0.3% from its current price of $65.97. StoneCo has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo does not currently pay a dividend. StoneCo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

In the past three months, StoneCo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 61.14% of the stock of StoneCo is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE



Earnings for StoneCo are expected to grow by 61.80% in the coming year, from $0.89 to $1.44 per share. The P/E ratio of StoneCo is 115.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.08. The P/E ratio of StoneCo is 115.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 47.74. StoneCo has a PEG Ratio of 1.75. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. StoneCo has a P/B Ratio of 7.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here