Earnings results for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia has generated $3.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. The Bank of Nova Scotia has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, June 1st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Bank of Nova Scotia in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $76.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.68%. The high price target for BNS is $91.00 and the low price target for BNS is $64.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Bank of Nova Scotia has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.21%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. The Bank of Nova Scotia has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Bank of Nova Scotia is 70.93%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Bank of Nova Scotia will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.94% next year. This indicates that The Bank of Nova Scotia will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

In the past three months, The Bank of Nova Scotia insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 46.50% of the stock of The Bank of Nova Scotia is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS



Earnings for The Bank of Nova Scotia are expected to grow by 5.48% in the coming year, from $5.84 to $6.16 per share. The P/E ratio of The Bank of Nova Scotia is 16.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.14. The P/E ratio of The Bank of Nova Scotia is 16.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.63. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a PEG Ratio of 0.81. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a P/B Ratio of 1.68. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

