Earnings results for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Zoom Video Communications last posted its earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The business earned $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Its revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Video Communications has generated $2.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.3. Zoom Video Communications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, June 1st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

29 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zoom Video Communications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $419.23, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.45%. The high price target for ZM is $611.00 and the low price target for ZM is $215.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Zoom Video Communications has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.41, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 11 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $419.23, Zoom Video Communications has a forecasted upside of 26.5% from its current price of $331.53. Zoom Video Communications has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications does not currently pay a dividend. Zoom Video Communications does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

In the past three months, Zoom Video Communications insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $154,225,711.00 in company stock. Only 12.27% of the stock of Zoom Video Communications is held by insiders. 42.43% of the stock of Zoom Video Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM



Earnings for Zoom Video Communications are expected to grow by 9.01% in the coming year, from $2.22 to $2.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Zoom Video Communications is 147.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.15. The P/E ratio of Zoom Video Communications is 147.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 48.24. Zoom Video Communications has a PEG Ratio of 10.01. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Zoom Video Communications has a P/B Ratio of 25.21. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

