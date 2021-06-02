Earnings results for American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 06/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.27.

Analyst Opinion on American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Superconductor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.44%. The high price target for AMSC is $30.00 and the low price target for AMSC is $16.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor does not currently pay a dividend. American Superconductor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)

In the past three months, American Superconductor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $205,470.00 in company stock. Only 5.00% of the stock of American Superconductor is held by insiders. 57.61% of the stock of American Superconductor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC



Earnings for American Superconductor are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.74) to ($0.53) per share. The P/E ratio of American Superconductor is -16.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of American Superconductor is -16.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. American Superconductor has a P/B Ratio of 4.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

