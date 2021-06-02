Earnings results for C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.29.

C3.ai last released its earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business earned $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million. C3.ai has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. C3.ai has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for C3.ai in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $136.89, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 90.76%. The high price target for AI is $195.00 and the low price target for AI is $60.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

C3.ai has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.18, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $136.89, C3.ai has a forecasted upside of 90.8% from its current price of $71.76. C3.ai has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai does not currently pay a dividend. C3.ai does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

In the past three months, C3.ai insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $530,689,336.00 in company stock. 46.16% of the stock of C3.ai is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of C3.ai (NYSE:AI



Earnings for C3.ai are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.58) to ($1.14) per share.

