Earnings results for Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Cloudera last released its quarterly earnings results on June 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. Its revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudera has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year. Cloudera has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cloudera in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.88, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.90%. The high price target for CLDR is $19.00 and the low price target for CLDR is $8.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cloudera has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company's average rating score is 2.14, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts' consensus price target of $13.88, Cloudera has a forecasted downside of 12.9% from its current price of $15.93. Cloudera has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera does not currently pay a dividend. Cloudera does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR)

In the past three months, Cloudera insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,573,066.00 in company stock. Only 4.50% of the stock of Cloudera is held by insiders. 77.38% of the stock of Cloudera is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR



Earnings for Cloudera are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.30) to ($0.24) per share. The P/E ratio of Cloudera is -29.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cloudera is -29.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cloudera has a P/B Ratio of 4.41. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

