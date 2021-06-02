Earnings results for Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN)

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 06/02/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05.

Analyst Opinion on Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Crown ElectroKinetics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 196.30%. The high price target for CRKN is $12.00 and the low price target for CRKN is $12.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Crown ElectroKinetics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Crown ElectroKinetics has a forecasted upside of 196.3% from its current price of $4.05. Crown ElectroKinetics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN)

Crown ElectroKinetics does not currently pay a dividend. Crown ElectroKinetics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN)

In the past three months, Crown ElectroKinetics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.57% of the stock of Crown ElectroKinetics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN



Earnings for Crown ElectroKinetics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.53) to $0.03 per share.

