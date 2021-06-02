Earnings results for Donaldson (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

Donaldson last released its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company earned $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Donaldson has generated $2.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.5. Donaldson has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Donaldson (NYSE:DCI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Donaldson in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.96%. The high price target for DCI is $73.00 and the low price target for DCI is $49.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Donaldson has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $59.33, Donaldson has a forecasted downside of 5.0% from its current price of $62.43. Donaldson has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Donaldson (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson has a dividend yield of 1.36%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Donaldson has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Donaldson is 42.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Donaldson will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.56% next year. This indicates that Donaldson will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Donaldson (NYSE:DCI)

In the past three months, Donaldson insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $129,462.00 in company stock. Only 2.18% of the stock of Donaldson is held by insiders. 79.78% of the stock of Donaldson is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI



Earnings for Donaldson are expected to grow by 16.22% in the coming year, from $2.22 to $2.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Donaldson is 32.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.68. The P/E ratio of Donaldson is 32.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 42.46. Donaldson has a PEG Ratio of 2.64. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Donaldson has a P/B Ratio of 7.97. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

