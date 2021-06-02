Earnings results for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 06/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.29.

Elastic last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.47 million. Elastic has generated ($1.53) earnings per share over the last year. Elastic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Elastic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $165.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.88%. The high price target for ESTC is $200.00 and the low price target for ESTC is $90.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic does not currently pay a dividend. Elastic does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

In the past three months, Elastic insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,773,087.00 in company stock. Only 25.20% of the stock of Elastic is held by insiders. 76.70% of the stock of Elastic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC



Earnings for Elastic are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.15) to ($1.49) per share. The P/E ratio of Elastic is -85.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Elastic is -85.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Elastic has a P/B Ratio of 23.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

