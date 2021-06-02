Earnings results for Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12.

Analyst Opinion on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Endeavor Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is 33.83 The high price target for EDR is 40.00 and the low price target for EDR is 29.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Endeavor Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.46, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of 33.83, Endeavor Group has a forecasted upside of 14.1% from its current price of 29.64. Endeavor Group has been the subject of 13 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group does not currently pay a dividend. Endeavor Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

In the past three months, Endeavor Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR



Earnings for Endeavor Group are expected to grow by 97.06% in the coming year, from 0.68 to 1.34 per share.

