Earnings results for Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.53.

Lands’ End last released its earnings data on March 16th, 2021. The reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm earned $538.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. Lands’ End has generated $0.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.8. Lands’ End has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lands’ End in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 49.90%. The high price target for LE is $45.00 and the low price target for LE is $45.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lands’ End has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.00, Lands’ End has a forecasted upside of 49.9% from its current price of $30.02. Lands’ End has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End does not currently pay a dividend. Lands’ End does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

In the past three months, Lands’ End insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,337,895.00 in company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of Lands’ End is held by insiders. 41.68% of the stock of Lands’ End is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE



Earnings for Lands’ End are expected to grow by 73.47% in the coming year, from $0.49 to $0.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Lands’ End is 96.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.68. The P/E ratio of Lands’ End is 96.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 70.01. Lands’ End has a P/B Ratio of 2.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

