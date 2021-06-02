Earnings results for National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 06/02/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

National Energy Services Reunited last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.45 million. National Energy Services Reunited has generated $0.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.5. National Energy Services Reunited has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for National Energy Services Reunited in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 67.17%. The high price target for NESR is $22.00 and the low price target for NESR is $22.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

National Energy Services Reunited has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.00, National Energy Services Reunited has a forecasted upside of 67.2% from its current price of $13.16. National Energy Services Reunited has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited does not currently pay a dividend. National Energy Services Reunited does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

In the past three months, National Energy Services Reunited insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 33.12% of the stock of National Energy Services Reunited is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR



Earnings for National Energy Services Reunited are expected to grow by 59.55% in the coming year, from $0.89 to $1.42 per share. The P/E ratio of National Energy Services Reunited is 23.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.68. The P/E ratio of National Energy Services Reunited is 23.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 21.65. National Energy Services Reunited has a P/B Ratio of 1.22. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here