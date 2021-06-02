Earnings results for nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 30th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.33 million. nCino has generated ($0.33) earnings per share over the last year. nCino has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for nCino in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $87.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 42.63%. The high price target for NCNO is $100.00 and the low price target for NCNO is $75.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

nCino has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $87.86, nCino has a forecasted upside of 42.6% from its current price of $61.60. nCino has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino does not currently pay a dividend. nCino does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

In the past three months, nCino insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $27,500,036.00 in company stock. 88.22% of the stock of nCino is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO



Earnings for nCino are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.51) to ($0.47) per share. The P/E ratio of nCino is -186.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of nCino is -186.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. nCino has a P/B Ratio of 13.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here