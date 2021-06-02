Earnings results for New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH)

New Frontier Health Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 06/02/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.17.

New Frontier Health last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business earned $100.24 million during the quarter. New Frontier Health has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. New Frontier Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for New Frontier Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.19%. The high price target for NFH is $12.00 and the low price target for NFH is $12.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

New Frontier Health has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, New Frontier Health has a forecasted upside of 6.2% from its current price of $11.30. New Frontier Health has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH)

New Frontier Health does not currently pay a dividend. New Frontier Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH)

In the past three months, New Frontier Health insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH



The P/E ratio of New Frontier Health is -26.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of New Frontier Health is -26.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. New Frontier Health has a P/B Ratio of 0.27. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here