Earnings results for PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 06/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.82. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-3.03.

PVH last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 29th, 2021. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. PVH has generated ($1.97) earnings per share over the last year. PVH has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on PVH (NYSE:PVH)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PVH in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $98.65, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.55%. The high price target for PVH is $141.00 and the low price target for PVH is $57.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PVH has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH does not currently pay a dividend. PVH does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PVH (NYSE:PVH)

In the past three months, PVH insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,262,284.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of PVH is held by insiders. 95.75% of the stock of PVH is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PVH (NYSE:PVH



Earnings for PVH are expected to grow by 29.79% in the coming year, from $6.11 to $7.93 per share. The P/E ratio of PVH is -7.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PVH is -7.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PVH has a PEG Ratio of 1.00. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. PVH has a P/B Ratio of 1.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

